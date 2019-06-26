Ty Dolla $ign Strips It Back With Serpentwithfeet On "Receipts"

Baltimore native, serpentwithfeet, born Josiah Wise, has released a new song with an unanticipated, but surprisingly complimentary, collaborator: Ty Dolla $ign. The single, titled “Receipts” is in line with serpentwithfeet’s previous work which involves experimental, yet carefully structured R&B songs. The artist's Wiki page boasts a plethora of widely spaced-out genres in which he dabbles in, including electronic, gospel, experimental, r&B, and neo-soul. So it’s pretty fascinating to see Ty flex his musicality into this context, when usually it’s being employed on Top 40 pop songs or blockbuster rap records. The song is serpentwithfeet’s first new music since the release of his significant 2018 LP Soil.

Quotable Lyrics:

Was it the hummingbird, that gave you the word?

Or the father of three, that poured the tea?

Who gave you permission to beg me?

Was it the doorman, that gave you my floorplan?

Or the anthems of hope that populate the morning?



