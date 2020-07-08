Ty Dolla $ign is fresh off the release of his new single "Ego Death" with Kanye West, FKA twigs, and Skrillex and he's building hype for what's next in his storied career. The talented vocalist was a guest on Apple Music with Zane Lowe to speak about his new "At Home With" playlist for the platform, also touching on some incredible stories that he has from being around some of the industry's biggest stars. One of them involves Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

Speaking about a time he was at The Weeknd's party with Belly and a bunch of other rappers, Ty recalls being awestruck at Ed Sheeran's ability to spit.



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"I’m not even naming people because it was fucked up," he told Zane Lowe about Ed Sheeran absolutely bodying a group of "real rappers." He claims that he was not expecting that degree of fire to come out of his mouth.

"One time we went to Toronto and it was him and Belly," says Ty Dolla $ign about The Weeknd. "They both had like the top floor of this, I can't remember what hotel it was, but they had the resident side. And we went up there and he had a bunch of people over and we were playing pool. And he had my man Ed Sheeran over there, and everybody got into like a cipher, freestyling and this fool Ed Sheeran came through and smacked everybody, bro. I'm like, 'What the fuck?' Shout out, Ed. I was surprised. I was not expecting that. But he killed everyone, bro. Like real rappers. I'm not even naming people because it was fucked up. That's my most memorable Weeknd story, man."

Who do you think Ed can out-rap?

In the interview, Ty also speaks about Mac Miller's passing, his upcoming album, YG's influence in Los Angeles, his love for Tee Grizzley, and more.