Ty Dolla $ign is widely considered to be one of the game's most valued melodist, with Snoop Dogg having gone so far as to declare him the "new Nate Dogg." Suffice it to say, there's plenty of appreciation for everything Ty Dolla brings to the table -- and based on everything we've seen, there's plenty of material to draw from.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

While many continue to keep his recent Featuring Ty Dolla $ign album, not to mention his new Eminem collaboration "Favorite Bitch," in steady rotation -- Ty Dolla appears to be in the midst of living out his rockstar fantasies. The artist recently shared an entertaining clip -- all the more so for those familiar with a musician's lifestyle -- in which he and his band engage in a spirited Nirvana jam session, with Ty Dolla holding down Kurt Cobain's guitar section with swagger.

Though the section itself isn't exactly a technical marvel, Ty Dolla does "Smells Like Teen Spirit" justice as he rocks out, showcasing a showman's grace as he controls dynamics masterfully. It's unclear as to whether or not Ty Dolla plans on implementing the Nirvana classic into his setlist, but it would certainly be interesting to see how it might sound should he decide to flesh things out a little further. Especially given how hard his bassist is going throughout, bringing some serious flair to the arrangement.

All things considered, it's a great homage to one of the greatest rock bands the world has ever seen, and one that has us wondering if Ty Dolla should consider exploring this sound a little further. See it for yourself below.