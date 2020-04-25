Ty Dolla Sign took to his Instagram Saturday morning to mourn the loss of his grandmother, penning a heartfelt message in her honor.

"My goggie passed this morning," he wrote along with sharing a photo of her. "With out her there would be no me ! Thank ya for everything from just being my grandma helping raise us letting me have the back room at the house for my studio and playing my music at all times of night and day trynna find my sound to giving me your room when @jailynncrystal was born and helping me get on my feet !”

He continued: "Didn’t matter who it was u always looked out for all of our friends as well ! You’d give your last dollar to any of us ! I can go on for hours about how great of a soul u r and how much of a impact u made on so many of us ! I love u and will hold u close in my heart forever," he said, before adding "1928-2020 u outlived everyone turnt up the whole time.”

It’s unclear at the moment if the death was related to coronavirus or not, but our prayers are with the R&B singer & his family during this difficult time.