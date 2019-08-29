Ty Dolla $ign Links With Skrillex & Boys Noize For "Midnight Hour"

The number of collaborations Ty Dolla $ign has participated in has superseded any other artist in the game. The singer is one of the hardest working men in the business, and right off his "Hot Girl Summer" feature with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, Ty is back with another track. This time, the California crooner partnered up with Boys Noize and his friend Skrillex to deliver a new dance track titled "Midnight Hour."

The single blends electro-house music with R&B as the song bounces between genres. This isn't the first time that Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign have collaborated, as they've previously linked up to deliver "Malokera" with Troyboi, MC Lan and Ludmilla. They also joined forces with singer Lykke Li for the remix to "Two Nights."

Meanwhile, there's been much buzz about Ty's forthcoming effort, especially since he dropped his single "Hottest in the City" featuring Project Pat and Juicy J earlier this month.

Quotable Lyrics

I did my best, wasn't good for you

I was the best, for both of you

Family and friends, they all close to you

Damn it's so hard to get over you