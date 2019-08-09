Ty Dolla $ign Links With Juicy J & Project Pat For "Hottest In The City"

It was only a matter of time before "$ex $ymbol" himself Ty Dolla $ign released his single "Hottest in the City." Earlier this week, the L.A. artist took to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon stage to perform his hit "Purple Emoji," and while there, he debuted his new single. "Hottest in the Single" features a few familiar names as Southern rapper Project Pat and Juicy J make appearances.

"Hottest in the City" isn't a straightforward R&B jam. The lyrics are explicit in nature for the grown and sexy, but the production is a journey that moves from one destination to another. Ty certainly takes care of the R&B addition as his buttery vocals are laced throughout, and sonically, "Hottest in the City" is a track carefully woven segments of well-produced beats. Ty is one of the hardest working artists in the industry as it's not uncommon to find his name attached to a new release each week, so it's good to hear something from him where he's not just a feature. Speaking of which, make sure to catch his verse on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj.

Quotable Lyrics

720 Mclaren, my shit go the fastest (Woo)

Got a stain on my shirt from these Cookie ashes (Yeah, ho)

New Versace denim, bust 'em with the cherry ashes (Yeah, ho)

All she want is new Chanel and Celine glasses (Yeah, ho)

Anything she want, anything she want (I'm buyin' it)

She want sushi, we fly out to Tokyo for lunch (For lunch?)