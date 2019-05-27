Kanye West's Ye was a solid album, consistently enjoyable across its concise seven-song runtime. Yet the project served as a chapter of a greater whole, the so-called Surgical Summer, which added a certain sense of importance to Ye's eighth studio album. Still, many have lamented a perceived decline on Kanye's end, a slope that has been present since The Life Of Pablo - some might even cite Yeezus as the beginning of the end. In any case, Yandhi seemed destined for a similar fate, originally announced as Ye's second album of the year. However, he proceeded to have a change of heart and pushed the project back indefinitely, citing creative reasons.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Now, confirmed Yandhi collaborator Ty Dolla $ign has once again come forward to stoke hype for the album. Speaking with Beats 1, Ty Dolla opened up about his experience witnessing Kanye in peak form, speaking about the project as if already completed. "His album is amazing," states Dolla. "He's constantly upgrading, upgrading. We think the song is done, we think it's fire and he's like 'Nah, let's keep going, let's keep going. It's a great learning experience and you already know his next project is about to be stupid."

As we already know, Ty Dolla, Kanye, and Nicki Minaj have linked up for a track called "New Body," which finds Yeezy rapping the following lyrics: "New ass, new tits, new bitch, who this? Who else, you know, this bad, with two kids? New body, new uh, never get you shit." Will he be back on his MBDTF lyrical tip? Unlikely. Yet when it comes to arrangement and sonic aesthetic, it stands to reason that Ye will continue to raise the bar.