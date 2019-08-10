It was a twofer for Ty Dolla $ign on Friday morning when both "Hot Girl Summer" and his song "Hottest in the City" both were released to the masses. Fans were expecting the L.A. crooner's feature alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, but he also dropped his hot single that was assisted by Juicy J and Project Pat.

Of course, because "Hot Girl Summer" has become an international sensation, most of the attention was on the trio's collaboration. Less than 24 hours after the single hit the streets, Ty subtly announced that they were already working on a music video. The revelation came in the form of an Instagram post that showed the singer being pampered behind the scenes.

Ty was sitting in a salon chair with his feet soaking in a tub as one woman was giving him a manicure and another was making sure his locks were on point. A few of his famous friends slid in his comments to poke fun of him including Diplo who said, "This guy," while others envied Ty's spa treatments. Aside from Ty's minimal sneak peek into his backstage treatments, fans don't know what to expect from the forthcoming visual but we can take a wild guess and say that twerking is somehow involved.