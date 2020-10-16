mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign Empowers Single Women On "By Yourself" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Mustard

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 00:37
By Yourself
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. DJ Mustard & Jhene Aiko

The L.A. artist is all ready to drop his album next Friday (October 23).


Another classic has been tapped for Ty Dolla $ign's latest single and R&B fans aren't mad. Next week, Ty Dolla $ign will release his third studio album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The Los Angeles artist has collaborated with just about everyone, so the name of his next project is appropriately titled. "I decided to name my third studio album 'Featuring Ty Dolla $ign' because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career," Ty shared on Instagram.

On Friday (October 16), Ty Dolla $ign shared "By Yourself" featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard. The track receives help from an R&B classic from the 1990s duo Changing Faces titled "GHETTOUT" and blends effortlessly with Ty and Jhené's vocals. The empowering single was made for the unattached ladies who are hyped about their independent status, so stream Ty Dolla $ign's "By Yourself" featuring Jhené Aiko and Mustard and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm that b*tch and I know it (And I know it)
And I don't even need nobody else to notice
I be ridin' through the hood bumpin' my own sh*t
Headed to the crib right by the ocean
Yeah, I did it, I did it, I do it all by myself, yeah
I get it, I get it, don't need nobody else, ooh woah

