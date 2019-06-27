Ty Dolla $ign got into a bit of trouble last summer after he was arrested for drug-related charges. However, he struck a deal with the court that would allow the charge to be expunged from his criminal record if he completes drug classes. Ty Dolla completed the drug classes with flying colors and now, the two felonies and one misdemeanor charge have been erased from his record forever, The Blast reports. Ty Dolla $ign's lawyer, Steven Sadow, managed to make a deal with the prosecutors in the case. Ty agreed to stay out of trouble, complete an online drug invention program, and stay sober. The singer was also told that he would have to comply with random drug tests.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Ty Dolla $ign was pulled over last September after police said they smelled cannabis coming out of the vehicle the singer and six others were in. After a search, they found marijuana and cocaine. He later charged with marijuana less than an ounce, possession of cocaine, and possession and use of drug-related objects. The other six people in the vehicle didn't face any charges.

Steven Sadow's a high-profile celebrity attorney who's been hired by T.I. and Usher in the past. Sadow actually represented T.I. in his criminal case where he was accused of simple assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct against the security guard in his gated community.