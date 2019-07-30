Ty Dolla $ign has been grinding. The "Or Nah" music maker hasn't come out with solo singles lately but he's had his name close to everywhere since being featured on YBN Cordae's latest tape as well as tunes with Ronny J, Dom Kennedy, Big Sean, Rick Ross among others. While a Dolla $ign feature is always appreciated, it's always nice to hear the man go back to his own tracks as he did during a recent performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ty sang his track “Purple Emoji” and even debuted a new single called “Hottest In The City" from his upcoming album. Ty's performance ended with a statement to free A$AP Rocky along with a loud applause had by the audience. While there's no word on when the anticipated tape will arrive or even the name, getting some solo Ty content will keep us occupied in the meantime.

Ty recently got his record wiped clean after he was arrested for drug-related charges back in September. The "Swalla" singer completed an online drug course with flying colours, stayed sober and had to undergo random drug tests to have the charges completely wiped. Wonder if sober life will bring about a new sound to his upcoming music? Only time will tell.