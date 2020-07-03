When talking about consistency, it's hard not to appreciate everything Ty Dolla $ign brings to the table. Be it through his countless hooks or his solo catalog, Ty Dolla has been steadily holding it down for years -- though it has been a minute since his last full-length album Beach House 3. Luckily, it appears as though Ty Dolla is ready to stage his return, as evidenced by his brand new single "Ego Death" with Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images

The singer recently connected with Big Boy of Big Boy TV, and HipHopNMore captured some footage of their exchange. As it happens, Ty revealed that his upcoming album would be titled Dream House, a loose continuation of the Beach House trilogy -- at least, thematically speaking. "Everybody got a dream house in their head," says Ty. "And you gotta strive to get to it. And it's possible. That's what I'm all about."

Unfortunately, he didn't reveal a release date for the upcoming release, but given that we recently saw his lead single, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dream House arrive sooner than later. Check out the reveal below, and be sure to sound off in the comments below -- are you excited for a new album from Ty Dolla $ign?