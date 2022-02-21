Ty Dolla $ign & Wiz Khalifa Celebrate The Rams On "Champions"

Just last weekend, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. In celebration of this, Ty Dolla $ign decided to return with a brand new song called "Champions," which features none other than Wiz Khalifa. As you can imagine, this is a track filled with football metaphors, and just a couple of lines in, you can clearly tell that this is a track about the Rams. Hell, even the cover art is blue and yellow with a football field in the background.

With this song, Ty delivers his signature vocals over some celebratory horns that give you that marching band feel. From there, Wiz offers up a very solid verse that complements Ty's chorus extraordinarily well. If you're a Rams fan or even a player on the team, this is going to have to go in your rotation.

Quotable Lyrics:

We the champions (Ayy), here in Los Angeles (Ayy)

We doing numbers (Ayy), bringing home victories straight out the huddle

I met the plug, introduced to my brother

My squad superior, ain’t none above us (Ayy)

We doing numbers (Ayy), gang in the building and we taking over (Ayy)