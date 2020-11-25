Ty Dolla $ign & Post Malone Drop "Spicy" Music Video

Ty Dolla $ign teams up with Post Malone for "Spicy" music video — a track off of his latest album, "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign."

Since the release of his latest project in late October, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, fans have been dying to see visuals for "Spicy" — a track he collaborated with "Go Flex" singer, Post Malone on — and it's finally here.

Directed by James Larese, the video starts out with a classic wild-West-sounding guitar strum, and a spoken narration by none other thanSnoop Dogg. "Way out West, in a galaxy far away, there's a story of two fellas I want to tell you about," he says. "They call 'em Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone."

After about a minute and 20 seconds, the song starts playing, as Ty sets out on bionic horseback through a barren desert area that looks like something out of Red Dead Redemption — cowboy hat and all. He arrives at a nearby saloon, where we first spot Post Malone, and find out that Ty's horse isn't the only futuristic part of this video.

Once Post Malone's verse kicks off, so does a bar fight. The two singers team up against the "stick up kids" and Ty finishes off the ring leader by blasting him with what looks like a technologically advanced RPG? It's truly something to behold.