Ty Dolla $ign & J. Cole Show The Power Of Love In "Purple Emoji" Visual

Ty Dolla $ign and J. Cole team up for "Purple Emoji" music video.

As J. Cole continues his stream of collaborations in recent times, he linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for their powerful single, "Purple Emoji." The single arrived last week and the two rapper's decided to drop off the video for the song today. With Olivia Rose directing the visual, the "Purple Emoji" is a much different video for Ty Dolla $ign in comparison to other music videos he's released. The video highlights the power of love that comes from all walks of life, whether it be in the form of interracial relationships, homosexual relationships, and more.

“Purple Emoji instantly connected with me on an authentic level. it’s so amazing to hear that sort of vulnerability from artists who are talking about their day ones and a love that we can all relate to,” Rose said in a press release. “I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share. I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love.”