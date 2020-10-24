mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna Floated On "Powder Blue"

Alexander Cole
October 24, 2020 08:43
896 Views
62
3
Image via Ty Dolla $ignImage via Ty Dolla $ign
Image via Ty Dolla $ign

Powder Blue
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Gunna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
65% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Ty Dolla $ign enlisted Gunna for a smooth new track called "Powder Blue."


Ty Dolla $ign is one of those artists whose fans are always begging for new music from him. He has proven himself to be one of the best songwriters out there and his voice always seems to work on the tracks he's featured on. While Ty has certainly excelled as a solo artist, many have praised him for his features, which led to his new project being called Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Fans are already soaking up all the content on this album, which ironically has a lot of features, including Gunna on the song "Powder Blue."

With this track, Ty and Gunna float on top of upbeat trap production that is in line with many of the beats we've heard over the last few years. Ty's voice works well on the track, especially as Gunna comes in with his signature flow.

Give the track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

New check, ayy, blew it on a dream house, yeah
Success, ain't too many I can trust now
Damn, now she blowin' up my phone, too much to dÐµal with
I just smoked a whole O, still ain't feel shit

Ty Dolla $ign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  2
  3
  896
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ty Dolla $ign Gunna new music new song Powder Blue Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna Floated On "Powder Blue"
62
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject