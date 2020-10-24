Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna Floated On "Powder Blue"

Ty Dolla $ign is one of those artists whose fans are always begging for new music from him. He has proven himself to be one of the best songwriters out there and his voice always seems to work on the tracks he's featured on. While Ty has certainly excelled as a solo artist, many have praised him for his features, which led to his new project being called Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Fans are already soaking up all the content on this album, which ironically has a lot of features, including Gunna on the song "Powder Blue."

With this track, Ty and Gunna float on top of upbeat trap production that is in line with many of the beats we've heard over the last few years. Ty's voice works well on the track, especially as Gunna comes in with his signature flow.

Give the track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

New check, ayy, blew it on a dream house, yeah

Success, ain't too many I can trust now

Damn, now she blowin' up my phone, too much to dÐµal with

I just smoked a whole O, still ain't feel shit