It's been an interesting week that ended with news of Quavo and Saweetie's break up. It was an unexpected development but signs that things took a hard left emerged on Thursday night when the couple unfollowed each other on the 'Gram after her appearance on Respectfully Justin. It's unclear whether that was the root of their problems but clearly, heartbreak is in the air. That being said, here's your breakdown for this week's R&B Season playlist:

On Friday, we received a brand new cut from Ant Clemons who, just last month, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of HAPPY 2 BE HERE. Keeping the momentum high as the spring arrives, he returned with his smooth new single, "Story Of My Life" on Friday.

Ty Dolla $ign brought the posse cut into the world of R&B this week with the remix to "Be Yourself." The Cali crooner enlisted Bryson Tiller, Jhene Aiko, and Mustard to help bring new life into the single.

Rising R&B star Asiahn kicked the year off with the release of her EP, The Interlude. Now, she returned with the orchestral version of the record that includes incredible renditions of "Messed Up" and "Gucci Frames."

