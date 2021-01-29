mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign Adds YG, Tyga, & J Balvin To "Spicy (Remix)"

Erika Marie
January 29, 2021 01:07
The original version of the single featured Post Malone.


Usually, remixes to songs feature all of the original artists with an addition or two, but Ty Dolla $ign decided to break tradition. The Los Angeles artist released his Featuring Ty Dolla $ign album back in October, and on the tracklist packed with hitmakers, Ty included his song "Spicy" featuring Post Malone. All these months later, Ty has returned with a remix to his single, but this time around he's included looks from J Balvin, YG, and Tyga.

The song begins with an opening from Ty Dolla $ign, followed by J Balvin who paves the way for YG who drops a few bars before Tyga closes things out. We're not sure if Ty has more remixes on the horizon from his latest record, but as we wait for more news, stream "Spicy (Remix)" featuring J Balvin, YG, and Tyga and let us know what you think of this version.

Quotable Lyrics

(YG)
Who tryna, who tryna doa lil coke
Who tryna get f*ck crazy on a boat
Bad b*tch she wanna get seen in the ghost
She made a n*gga toes curl, ooh that's a stroke

