mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ty Dolla $ign Adds Bryson Tiller To "By Yourself (Remix)" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Mustard

Erika Marie
March 19, 2021 02:10
50 Views
00
0
Ty Dolla $ignTy Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign

By Yourself (Remix)
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. DJ Mustard, Jhene Aiko & Bryson Tiller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The original track made an appearance on "Featuring Ty Dolla $ign."


He first released his women's empowerment single "By Yourself" back in October, and all these months later, Ty Dolla $ign remixes the track with help from Bryson Tiller. The original version of the single made an appearance on Ty's last LP, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and hosted looks from Jhené Aiko and Mustard. The trio of Los Angeles-based artists linked with Tiller for the update where he adds his much-praised vocals to the uplifting track.

It's unknown if any other Featuring Ty Dolla $ign tracks will receive the remix attention, but for now, fans are enjoying this latest version. Additionally, it's been a busy time for Aiko and Tiller, as the former's debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) finally hit streaming services, while Tiller recently shared the deluxe edition of his album Anniversary.

Stream "By Yourself (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t prÐµssed (Pressed)
You want biggÐµr things and better things (Things)
Put that work in, stay on your job
You don’t break a sweat (No, oh)
In the mirror takin’ pics ’cause you know you the sh*t

Ty Dolla $ign
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  50
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ty Dolla $ign DJ Mustard Jhene Aiko Bryson Tiller
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ty Dolla $ign Adds Bryson Tiller To "By Yourself (Remix)" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Mustard
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject