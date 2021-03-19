Ty Dolla $ign Adds Bryson Tiller To "By Yourself (Remix)" Ft. Jhené Aiko & Mustard

He first released his women's empowerment single "By Yourself" back in October, and all these months later, Ty Dolla $ign remixes the track with help from Bryson Tiller. The original version of the single made an appearance on Ty's last LP, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and hosted looks from Jhené Aiko and Mustard. The trio of Los Angeles-based artists linked with Tiller for the update where he adds his much-praised vocals to the uplifting track.

It's unknown if any other Featuring Ty Dolla $ign tracks will receive the remix attention, but for now, fans are enjoying this latest version. Additionally, it's been a busy time for Aiko and Tiller, as the former's debut mixtape Sailing Soul(s) finally hit streaming services, while Tiller recently shared the deluxe edition of his album Anniversary.

Stream "By Yourself (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t prÐµssed (Pressed)

You want biggÐµr things and better things (Things)

Put that work in, stay on your job

You don’t break a sweat (No, oh)

In the mirror takin’ pics ’cause you know you the sh*t