TwoTiime Puts The Game On Notice With "Off Some"

TwoTiime is one of the brightest new artists to come out of Canada since breaking out with "Hood Cry." Within two years, he's not only cemented his name in the city but put the Canadian scene on notice with each release.

This week, he shared his latest single, "Off Some," serving as his first official release of 2022. He charges through the production with syrupy melodies that emphasize the pain in his bars in a strong display of his versatility.

"When I made this record, I wanted to jump out of the box and try something different to showcase my versatility. This definitely won't be the only time you'll see me switch it up for y'all," he said in a statement.

Peep the latest from TwoTiime below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Been through some shit in my life but still, I ain't say nothin'

Never poppin' no perkys, I pour a 4 in my Faygo

Watch me step on these n***as and still look good in my Fazos

