Saturday night, two people were wounded after gunshots were fired during a high school basketball game in Dallas, Texas.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a Dallas ISD officer, and an 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris says the officer was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be fine. The 18-year-old was originally reported to be in critical condition, but that has since been downgraded to serious condition.

Harris says the incident began with a physical confrontation, which escalated into gunfire. “We really need the community’s help in resolving this,” Harris said. “Because, again, there is senseless violence that must stop.”

While neither victim was identified, Harris says the 18-year-old male is not a Dallas ISD student.

Footage taken during the game shows crowds of people fleeing for exits when the shots rang off.

The basketball game was the final event during South Oak Cliff High's day of celebration for its reopening after a two-year, $52 million renovation. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was earlier that day.

No arrests have been made and the police have no suspects; however, a picture was released which showed three persons of interest at Ellis Davis Field House that the police need help to identify.