According to reports, two women inmates serving time in New Jersey's state prison have become pregnant after having sex with a transgender inmate. The state Department of Corrections said that the two women became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility after engaging in "consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person."

Department of Correction's external affairs executive director Dan Sperrazza told NJ.com that the pregnant women had engaged in intercourse willingly, despite accusations of abuse at the jail. "While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody," Sperrazza said.

In 2021, New Jersey implemented a policy to allow prisoners to be housed with their preferred gender identity. The policy stemmed from a settlement from a civil rights suit led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Jersey and involved a woman who was forced to live in men's prisons for 18 months. The Jersey correctional facility houses 27 transgender women and doesn't require gender reassignment surgery in order to be housed there per the New York Post. The facility holds over 800 women in total.

New Jersey's policy also includes single-cell housing while final housing is determined, separate showering; the right to have input into housing selections, and prohibition of physical examinations to determine genital status.

As of now, no further reports have been released about the incident.

