Former NFL offensive lineman Tony Jones died Friday at the age of 54. He was apart of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1990s.

"We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Broncos OL & two-time Super Bowl champion Tony “T-Bone” Jones," the organization posted on Twitter, Friday.

Jones, who went undrafted in the 1988 NFL Draft, played 13 seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Broncos. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1998 and named to the Second-team All-Pro in 1994.

"We lost a great man," former teammate Rod Smith posted on Twitter. "Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos' all time best tackles. Greatest dresser of ALL TIME!"

Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey also praised Jones on Twitter: “Terribly sad news today, Tony was a great teammate and wonderful man. Always dressed to the nines and always smiling. Lisa and I send love and peace to his family.”

"Another sad day as my friend and former teammate #TonyJones passed away yesterday," wrote Terrell Davis on Twitter. "He was gentle giant with a great smile. A member of that amazing offensive line that I ran behind/helped us win two World titles.Going to miss you big fella. R.I.P."

No cause of death has been announced.

Jones was named to the Broncos' Top 100 team in 2019.

