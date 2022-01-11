Since Young Dolph's murder on Nov. 17, police and fans have been hoping to figure out who could have killed him, and why they would want to. Soon after the death, the getaway car of the suspects was found, and three primary suspects were arrested by the police after they had committed a similar crime nearby, but were not found to be involved in Young Dolph's case.

Young Dolph was laid to rest in late November, and the search for Dolph's murderers had since been ongoing for nearly two months. Last week, Justin Johnson had been identified as a new suspect in the murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Old photos of him with Dolph surfaced soon after, confirming a relationship between the two.

Today (Jan. 11), Johnson was captured and arrested by U.S. Marshals around 3 p.m. local time in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals had announced a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest when he was identified as a suspect. Now, Johnson faces charges of first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Next, Cornelius Smith, the second suspect in Dolph's murder case, was arrested and indicted later today in Shelby County, TN, where Memphis is located and where Young Dolph was killed. Smith faces charges for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

Last week, Justin Johnson had claimed he was going to turn himself in after it was announced he was a suspect. Johnson is a rapper that goes by “Straight Drop,” and he posted on his Instagram story declaring his innocence. His Instagram account has since been deleted.

Police consider this a major victory, as their suspects for the high-profile case of Young Dolph's murder are now in custody.

