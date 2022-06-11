Although there have been several tragedies that have affected the Hip Hop world since the murder of Slim 400, a new report offered an update about the late rapper's case. It was early December 2021 when the unfortunate news of Slim's death flooded the internet. It was later learned that Slim 400 was killed in while standing in a Los Angeles driveway in front of a home. The murder was also captured by security cameras, showing Slim being confronted by an unknown figure who approached him.

Several shots followed, and even while injured, Slim looked as if he attempted to go after his assailant. There hasn't been much talk about this crime as other shooting deaths have stolen attention, but TMZ reported that there is movement on the case.

According to the outlet, two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested this week in connection to Slim's death, per the Los Angeles Police Department. However, details about the suspects have not yet been shared publicly, including their names or connections to the rapper.

Slim's murder came approximately two years after he was reportedly shot 10 times in Compton. That incident was said to have been executed by attackers in a black SUV, but it is unclear if these two incidents are related. Several artists attended Slim 400's funeral, including Mozzy and YG.

