Last Tuesday, 28-year-old Vincente Arocho, also known as rapper Box Carlito, shared a video to his Instagram account. On it, he was captured making his way to a bondsman's office to pay the bail for his friend, 31-year-old Jaquan Tyron Dumas. The video cuts to Dumas making his way out of a building as Arocho and another man greets him. It ends with Dumas smiling at the camera before getting inside of their vehicle. The following day, both Arocho and Dumas were shot dead.

According to reports, Box Carlito was with Dumas in Raleigh, North Carolina when they were shot around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday. By the time police arrived on the scene, Arocho was already deceased. Dumas was rushed to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries. It took investigators less than a week to secure arrests in the case and over the weekend, 21-year-old Jonathan Isaiah Manning and 22-year-old Tyshon Gerod Solomon were taken into custody. They have each been charged with first-degree murder in the double homicide.

Both Arocho and Dumas have had multiple run-ins with the law in connection with robbery and drug charges. At the time of his death, Box Carlito had federal indictment charges against him for "maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute," according to The News & Observer. Arocho capitalized off of his name in the news in regards to his arrest and shared information, including his mugshot, on social media.