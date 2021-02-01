Two of the lead attorneys for former President Donald Trump's legal defense for his upcoming impeachment trial have left the team, two weeks before the trial is set to begin.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbiert both parted ways with the legal team in what CNN reports to be a mutual decision. Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harrisanother, lawyers who recently joined on, are also departing.

CNN reports that the decision was made because a disagreement stemmed over strategy. Trump would prefer to focus on the election being stolen from him, while the recently departed attorneys planned to question the legality of convicting a president who has already left office.

"The Democrats' efforts to impeach a president who has already left office is totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly," former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN.

Trump has announced that David Schoen and Bruce Castor will lead his defense team going forward.

The impeachment trial is will begin on Feb. 9.

