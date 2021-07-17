R. Kelly has lost two members of his legal team, after lawyers Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard officially withdrew from the case, after Kelly hired two new lawyers to help represent him. Greenberg and Leonard say its "impossible" for them to work alongside attorneys Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker.

“Our reasons for withdrawal are significant and it is impossible, in our belief, for us to be able to continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances,” Greenberg wrote in a letter to the judge.

When asked by the judge whether he wanted to drop the two lawyers from the case, Kelly replied: “Absolutely, yes ma’am, your honor.”



Pool / Getty Images

Speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times, Greenberg gave further context to his and Leonard's decision to withdraw: “Ultimately, as trial lawyers and in the interests of the client, we weren’t comfortable professionally with allowing lawyers who have never tried federal criminal cases to have significant trial responsibilities. That approach was not to everyone’s liking.”

Earlier this month, Kelly was denied bail after he argued that he needed to spend more time with his legal team ahead of his upcoming trial.

Kelly's trial date is currently set for August 18th in Brooklyn.

