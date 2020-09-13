The alleged incident was captured on video when it transpired Saturday night. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) described the above footage as depicting one man in Compton firing a gun into a police vehicle containing two sheriff’s deputies.

The video does not show any potential lead-up to the event but does show the alleged shooter swiftly fleeing.

The LASD held a press briefing on the matter and has since been vocal about public concern over the case.

The sheriff’s deputies, employed under LASD’s Transit Services Bureau, are reported to have survived the initial event and were rushed to St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles. At this point, LASD claims, protesters gathered at entrances and chanted “We hope they die”.

The occurrence readily caught national attention, with TMZ reporting that President Trump stated “If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer.” The outlet also said that Joe Biden described the event as “unconscionable”, and said the suspect “must be brought to justice”.

Neither the suspect nor the sheriff's deputies have been publicly identified.

