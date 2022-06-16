Two men have been arrested on felony charges following viral footage of a Black teen getting racially profiled and attacked in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was killed.

In a video circulating across social media captured by 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, the two men are seen confronting Jones for the way he's driving. The footage shows the two aggressively berating the teenager, claiming that he doesn't belong in the neighborhood before Jones pans to his car window which has been smashed by a brick. Jones' father said in a Facebook post, "This is the video my son took while calling 911. This guy said burning donuts that car will never burn out. And as you can see they admits to having guns."

"I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood. They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came, because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason," Jermaine wrote on Instagram.

The two men were later identified as Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes by the popular Instagram account @thatdaneshguy. Per IB Times, Hughes and Corsi were charged with third-degree felony criminal mischief for damaging another person's property willfully. Hughes is also charged with a first-degree felony for battery and Corsi faces an additional second-degree felony weapons for throwing a "dangerous object" at Jones' vehicle. Hughes posted $2,500 bail and Corsi was also released after posting a $17,000 bond.

