Before the COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it in 2020, the year had already started off with horrible news. On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, which killed nine people. The most famous people among the victims were Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

While many people associate the tragic helicopter crash, and the immoral actions by some of the local authorities in light of the accident, with the Bryants, seven other people died on that fateful day as well, and today, news has broken that two of the families who lost loved ones in the crash have reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit brought against Los Angeles County.



According to Complex, the Altobelli and Mauser families sued L.A. County over the emotional distress caused by the graphic photographs of the crash scene that reportedly were taken by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters and then later shared. The Altobelli's lost husband and wife John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa in the crash, the Mauser family lost 38-year-old Christina Mauser, who was an assistant coach for Team Mamba.

The families will reportedly receive a combined $2.5 million settlement from Los Angeles County, with Matthew Mauser, Christina Mauser's husband, as well as J.J. Altobelli and Alexis Altobelli, the children of John and Keri Altobelli, all set to receive $1.25 million each.

Rest in peace to all of the victims of the 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas.

