Kanye West surprised sneakerheads last year when he unveiled his Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner to the world. It is a shoe that Kanye believes will revolutionize the sneaker world for years to come, especially since it doesn't require laces and only costs about $80 USD. Despite this, fans are still torn on it but that hasn't stopped the true die-hard sneaker collectors from getting their hands on some pairs as a way to support whatever Kanye does.

Now, the shoe will actually be released in two new colorways including "Sand" and "MXT Moon Grey." In the images below, you can see that the "Sand" colorway is just a very basic beige model, all while the "MXT Moon Grey" has elements of beige but is mostly covered in dark grey. Overall, both of these colorways are interesting and serve their own unique purpose. Kanye is a big fan of his neutrals, so no one should be shocked he decided to opt for these.

As for the release date, both will drop via the Adidas Confirmed App tomorrow morning, March 26th. Both sneakers are only $80 each which is more than affordable for a Yeezy. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

