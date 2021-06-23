Over the past two years, TikTok has successfully cemented itself as one of the culture's favorite social media apps, but that doesn't mean that TikTok doesn't have issues like any other social media platform.

According to Madame Noire, Black TikTokers have gone on strike and decided to abstain from creating any new TikTok dances due to being underpromoted and underpaid compared to their white counterparts, who reportedly are making thousands of dollars from performing viral dances that were originally created by Black creators.

Apparently, the lack of presence from Black creators on TikTok has only been amplified in the wake of the release of Megan Thee Stallion's latest single "Thot Sh*t." Megan's music has often been the catalyst for some of the biggest trends on TikTok, but with Black TikTok creators sitting this one out, several social media users have noticed the weak dances that their non-Black contemporaries have come up with.

Check out the best Twitter reactions to TikTok's Black creators going on strike below.

