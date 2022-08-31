Mike Tyson is as free spirited as they come. The boxing champion turned cannabis entrepreneur is now known for his zen vibe and success in the medical marijuana industry, so it comes as no surprise that you may catch Mike enjoying his investment every now and again. Earlier this month, the star revealed that he smokes weed and eats shrooms before he steps into the ring. "I like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting. I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms," the 56-year old champ told Muscle and Health Magazine.

While attending a tennis match earlier this week, fans noticed that Mike was all smiles and in a blissful state as he sat to watch the match. One fan commented, "Them shrooms whipping Mike Tyson's A***," while another chimed in, "Nah that’s his strand of weed he got out. Unc lifted!" Mike's reveal comes less than a week after he was spotted in a wheelchair at Miami Airport with a cane in tow. While many thought the champ's health was on the decline, he confirmed that he dealing with a “sciatica flare-up” in his back and credits weed for helping him get back to health.

“Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting," Mike shared. "I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. If I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive." Just as much as he adores marijuana, the cannabis connoisseur also has an affinity for mushrooms.