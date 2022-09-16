Drake found himself in another feud on Thursday night. After Fantano alleged that Drake DM'd him a vegan cookie recipe, the Canadian star shared a screenshot of what was actually said. Drake practically told Fantano that his existence is worthless, likely because the critic has hardly offered favorable words for his latest projects, namely Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.



Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

"Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl. I'm feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence," Drake said to Fantano. However, the Internet found it even funnier than Fantano left Drizzy on read.

People began to chime in on the apparent back-and-forth between the supposed billionaire and the conversational music critic. Fantano retweeted several reactions from people siding with him.

"so fantano trolled drake into showing real DMs that were more embarrassing than the fake? he should’ve stuck with the recipe," one user wrote. Writer Anthony Nash noted that Drake's reponse is proof that he actually pays attention to Fantano's videos, writing, "Drake DMing Anthony "light 1" is great just because it shows that Drake has at least seen SOME videos."

Others felt that Drake "owned" Fantano with his "schoolyard" responses.

Fantano revealed that he sent Drake a DM for an interview shortly after the rapper shared their DM. Maybe we'll see them bury the hatchet ahead of Drake's next album cycle.

Check out some of the best reactions below.