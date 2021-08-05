Excitement over Dr. Dre's potential upcoming album has been somewhat overtaken, after his daughter, LaTanya Young, revealed to the Daily Mail that she has been living out of her car.

The 38-year-old, the eldest daughter of the storied producer and Lisa Johnson, has been working as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats to support herself, she told the publication. She reportedly has not seen her father in 18 years, and has to go through his team to reach him, which proves difficult. He reportedly has not given financial assistance to LaTonya since January 2020.

She is a single mother of four but her children do not stay with her, instead staying with friends while she takes odd jobs to make ends meet.

According to LaTanya, her father's lawyer claimed he won't help her out financially since she has chosen to speak with the press about her father in the past. Additionally, her children have never met their world-renowned grandfather, which she says pains her deeply. Her children are old enough to know who Dr. Dre is, but they are shocked that he doesn't seem to want much to do with them.

Given this bombshell information circulating across the internet, in addition to Dr. Dre's troubled past with domestic abuse, Twitter is not letting the 56-year-old artist go lightly.

Check out some of the dialogue surrounding his daughter's comments below.

What do you think of LaTanya Young's comments? Do you think Dr. Dre should be supporting his eldest daughter? Let us know in the comments.