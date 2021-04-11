Twitter says they are not archiving any tweets from the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. The news comes as the National Archives and Records Administration is working to recover and save lost tweets from the now-banned former POTUS.

While Twitter explained to Politico that they will not allow NARA to publish Trump's tweets on the platform, NARA is still hoping to maintain the posts on the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library website.



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“I can confirm that our teams have been working with NARA on the preservation of Tweets from @realDonaldTrump, as is standard with any administration transition and as we’ve done previously. We have a long-standing, collaborative partnership with NARA on a number of issues, including to preserve records in accordance with appropriate laws," a spokesperson for Twitter said.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently, regardless of how NARA decides to display the data it has preserved,” they continued. “Administration accounts that are archived on the service are accounts that were not in violation of the Twitter Rules.”

Trump was banned from Twitter and numerous other sites following the riot at the Capitol on January 6th.

