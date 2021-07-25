After going on a hiatus last year, Ice Cube's Big3 League returned for the first time since 2019 a couple of weeks ago, and so far, the season has been a success, with Kanye West even making an appearance at the Killer 3's and 3's Company game on July 17. The innovative three-on-three basketball league features a mix of former NBA champions, retired veterans, and former D-league players, so every once in a while, a familiar face is bound to pop up.

In fact, that's what recently happened during a game between the Ghost Ballers and the Aliens, when fans spotted former Los Angeles Laker and two-time NBA champion Shannon Brown. Rather than a bunch of excited reactions from fans who were happy to see him balling again, an unflattering screengrab of Brown mid-game is what everyone on Twitter was actually focused on.



Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In the photo, the 35-year-old professional basketball player appeared to have gained a lot of weight and lost his hair, leading many people to body-shame and scrutinize Monica's ex-husband. However, as many social media users have pointed out, the viral picture was simply a horrible one, and Shannon Brown is still in decent shape and playing well in the Big3 league.

Check out all of the good, bad, and straight-up ugly Twitter reactions for yourself below.