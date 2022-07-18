Word of Tristan Thompson packing on PDA with practically any woman besides Khloé Kardashian doesn't come as much of a surprise these days, though it never fails to get people laughing.

As you may have already heard, the NBA player is officially going to be a father of four thanks to a surrogate who's carrying a second child for him and his second baby mama.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The reality star and Thompson have been on-again-off-again over the years, with several serious cheating scandals causing major rifts in their relationship, though they somehow seem to wind up right back together again almost every time.

While they may not have rekindled their romance, Kardashian has made it abundantly clear over the years that she would love for True to have a sibling, and that her children having the same father is very important to her.





Word of a new baby is often exciting, so many reached out to the 38-year-old to extend their congratulations, but it wasn't long before rumours about how the child's father has been celebrating reached the tabloids.

As TMZ reports, the Canadian athlete was spotted clubbing in Greece, partying the night away and eventually leaving the venue very early in the morning while holding hands with a mystery woman.

Of course, Twitter had plenty to say about the matter. "If you are a woman on this Earth giving Tristan Thompson the time of day, you should be embarrassed," one user said.

Though many were defending Kardashian, others feel that she's the one to blame here. "Y'all keep thinking that Tristan Thompson is the weird one in this situation but it's definitely Khloé," another user added.

See more reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]