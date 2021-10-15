Ever since it was first announced. last month, Mac Miller fans have been losing their minds over the forthcoming re-release of the late Pittsburgh rapper's 2014 cult-classic mixtape Faces. Now, the day has finally arrived, and in addition to Faces hitting streaming services, fans have also been treated to two brand new Mac Miller songs, a Faces bonus track titled "Yeah" and a shocking Young Thug collaboration from the YSL artist's sophomore album Punk.

Long story short, Mac Miller fans are feeling extremely blissful on this New Music Friday.

Many fans are simply satisfied with the fact that Faces is finally available on all DSPs, with some calling it a "legendary" move by Mac's estate. Several other fans are excited about the two newly released Mac Miller tracks as well, and so far, both "Yeah" and "Day Before" have been met with positive reception on social media.

Check out some Twitter reactions to the re-release of Mac Miller's 2014 mixtape Faces, from fans to close collaborators to Donna-Claire Chesman, the author of The Book Of Mac.

If you haven't already tuned given Faces a fresh listen, check out its bonus track "Yeah" here and the full project here. Rest in peace, Mac Miller.