It's been a big weekend for Marvel. The company just laid out its plans for the future at Comic Con, revealing the projects to be expected in phases 5 and 6 of the sprawling franchise. They also released a new trailer for the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which featured the Kendrick Lamar song "Alright."

Unsurprisingly, the internet is going wild over all the superhero news, especially in regards to the new trailer. The Black Panther sequel has been in the works for a while, and expectations for the project have been soaring as details leak out. So a lot of people have had a lot to say about the first full-length trailer.

Of course, because the film's star Chadwick Boseman has passed away, seeing the trailer was powerful for a lot of fans. "The T'challa mural made me emotional," wrote @TheLatifah. "Chadwick lives forever in our hearts. May his soul continue to rest." @BarbChairScott showed a photo of Michael Jordan collapsing to the floor and wrote, "Me in the theater when they show T'Challa funeral." Author Goldie Taylor weighed in, writing, "The best thing about Black Panther was the feeling of a family reunion in the theater. We 'bout to do it again."

The trailer featured a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," performed by Nigerian artist TEMS, which segued into the Kendrick Lamar hit. It also didn't show Boseman's face (or much of Black Panther at all, for that matter), except for the shot of the mural. Some were a little disappointed by the lack of the hero in the trailer. "So a Black Panther trailer without a Black Panther lmao," wrote @dtpacman. Overall, however, it looks like the trailer has been a hit.

Check out more reviews below.