As fans continue to eat up Kid Cudi's greatest hits compilation The Boy Who Flew To The Moon (Vol. 1), it appears that another major Hip-Hop greatest hits album is on the way: Eminem's highly anticipated Curtain Call 2.

The rap maven's second greatest hits compilation is set to arrive on August 5, 2022, and it will feature a selection of Em's musical output since the release of the original Curtain Call in 2005. Songs from his main line of studio albums (Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By) and his side projects (Hell: The Sequel with Royce da 5'9", The Re-Up, Shady XV, and the Southpaw soundtrack) will be featured on Curtain Call 2 alongside newly released songs such as "The King and I" with Cee-Lo Green and "From the D 2 the LBC" with Snoop Dogg.





With all of the excitement surrounding the arrival of Curtain Call 2, fans have started picking apart the compilation album's artwork while awaiting the official tracklist. According to Newsweek, there are plenty of nods to his past work within the cover art, including a Kamikaze-esque fighter pilot, the Detroit home from the cover of The Marshall Mathers LP 2, and more. The high scores on the pinball-inspired cover also reportedly contain secret messages, and when turned upside down, the words "boobss," "hes ill," "helish," and "asshol" can be read.

Despite the extremely detailed nature of the Curtain Call 2 album artwork, reception has so far been mixed, with some fans praising it for being "creative, flamboyant, actually accurate to the content of the album" and other fans trashing it for being his "worst album cover."

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the Curtain Call 2 cover below.

