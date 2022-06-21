Chris Brown's biggest fans are practically counting down the minutes to midnight on June 24th, when the father of three is due to deliver his tenth studio album, Breezy. In typical superstar fashion, Brown has been rolling out both interviews and singles ahead of his baby's debut, recently revealing to fans that he recorded an impressive 250 songs, though only 23 of them were strong enough to make the cut.

Just a few days ago, the Virginia native teased a rhythmic collaboration with Nigerian "Essence" hitmaker WizKid in a cheeky dancing video, and we've since received the nearly two-and-a-half minute title, "Call Me Every Day" on DSPs.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On Tuesday, June 21st, the "Kiss Kiss" singer returned with more content, delivering a music video for "WE (Warm Embrace)," a single that Brown dropped off in the spring, on April 1st.

While fans were excited enough to receive a new Breezy visual, some were elated to find out that the 33-year-old recruited former Fifth Harmony member Normani to appear alongside him, pulling out some of her most sensual dance moves for the camera.

As typically happens when a woman in the industry affiliates herself with Brown, the "Motivation" singer has received some raised eyebrows and slaps on the wrist from fans (like Lizzo did a few months back when she linked up with the controversial R&B star).

"How can you model for Fenty and then do this?" one person pondered, bringing up Rihanna's tumultuous past with the Indigo artist. "Chris Brown with a dark skin woman??? He beat the allegations," someone else joked – check it all out below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream Breezy.