Though neither Lil Durk nor India Royale has officially confirmed those breakup rumours that have been floating around after the weekend, Twitter has certainly been reacting to them, with some users even dubbing the situation "the worst 9/11 ever," regardless of the terrorist tragedy that took place in 2001.

In case you missed it, gossip began to spread after the mother of two posted a tweet declaring herself a "free agent" on Saturday (September 10). Internet sleuths quickly realized afterward that Royale had removed all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram feed, and even unfollowed him, though he continues to follow her as of Monday (September 12).

India Royale and Lil Durk attend the 2021 BET Awards -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Within the hip-hop community, Durk's relationship with his fifth baby mama was highly praised by fans, especially because of how publicly the 7220 rapper showed out for his partner.

During his guest appearance on Drake's "In The Bible" from the Canadian's Certified Lover Boy album, the Chicago native gave a shoutout to Royale's business, spitting, "India Royale cosmetic, I'm just promotin' my bitch / Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I'm just promotin' her shit."

Durk also got a portrait tattoo of his wife-to-be (though it was heavily clowned online for not resembling India) and proposed to her onstage at a concert in December of last year.

The rumours have been clearly devastating to some, but for others, it's been the perfect opportunity to crack jokes.

"Lil Durk and India breaking up made me realize even tho you aren't India you're the only one who can light my Durkness," one user wrote above a famous meme of Future typing on his phone. "I did not make three songs about you, doesn't mean you aren't Royale to me. When I lost you I lost my ability to speak for days 'cuz you're #TheVoice."

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.