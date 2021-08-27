Whether or not you tuned into Kanye West's third DONDA listening event on Thursday night, you've likely already heard about the show that Ye put on for his hometown of Chicago. As previously reported, Kanye West literally lit himself on fire and appeared to remarry Kim Kardashian, so it's safe to say that Yeezy really outdid himself with his performance at Soldier Field this week.

With that said, DONDA has managed to remain the polarizing artist's most elusive album yet, but it looks like Kanye will be going head to head with Drake's Certified Lover Boy next week on September 3. In the meantime, however, fans can't stop talking about the third DONDA listening event.

In addition to the fiery theatrics, fans on Twitter are just as blown away by the musical changes that have taken place on Ye's tenth studio album since the previous listening event in Atlanta. Apparently, Jay-Z's highly anticipated verse was replaced with a guest feature from DaBaby, and Kid Cudi's input on DONDA appears to have been removed as well.

Check out some excited, confused, angry and hilarious fan reactions from Twitter below.