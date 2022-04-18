Over the last few weeks, the Smith family has been one of the most criticized families in Hollywood, and now, all of the jokes being made at their expense have shifted from Will Smith to his son, Jaden.

Thanks to a recently revived clip from his 2018 interview with Big Boy, some of Jaden's past comments have gone viral on Twitter, leading many people to ridicule the 23-year-old actor, artist, and social activist's unique outlook on youth and consciousness. In the full interview, Jaden discusses 2Pac's relationship with his mother and life as the child of two superstars, but four years later, the excerpt Twitter users can't stop talking about is Jaden's appreciation for hanging out with people older than him.



In the clip, Jaden says, "I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids, because I was picking up more things from adults than kids my own age. I go around sometimes and I hang out with other people that are my age, and they just kind of [makes unintelligible noises]."

"I'm just like dude, oh my god!" Jaden continues. "Like can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things? Don't worry — I like to turn up. I like to flex. I like to play songs loud and jump in the crowd in Atlanta, but I'm always looking for that next thing. I'm not satisfied at just a party."

See the full original interview from 2018 below. The clip that has since gone viral begins around the 29-minute mark.

During the interview, Jaden sill stresses the importance of enjoying his youth, but Twitter has run with the more humorous excerpt from his interview, leading to countless users ruthlessly roasting the CTV3 artist.

