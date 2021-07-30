When an artist refrains from releasing new music for a few years, let alone five, it can sometimes be hard for them to live up to the unrealistic expectations that fans have for their new output. Today, as fans eat up his third studio album, The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad doesn't have that problem. The TDE artist's long-awaited project serves as his first full-length effort since 2016's The Sun's Tirade, and the 16-track project features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, 6lack, SZA, Jay Rock, and Smino.

Apparently, The House Is Burning is giving what it's supposed to give, because Twitter has erupted with reactions to the album, causing Zay Wop's big day to feel even more significant for the Tennessee rapper.

Countless fans have hit Twitter to offer their praise for Isaiah Rashad's new album, and even Hip-Hop artists like Vince Staples,ScHoolboy Q, Deante' Hitchcock, and IDK have also given Zay Wop his props over the course of the day. Judging from the Twitter reactions, "RIP Young" definitely appears to be an early standout from the album, but tracks like "From The Garden," "True Story," and "Score" have been receiving plenty of love as well.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions from fans and Hip-Hop artists below.

If you're not one who typically gives into the hype, listen to Isaiah Rashad's third studio album The House Is Burning here.