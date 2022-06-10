Kevin Gates' "Super General (Freestyle)" gave us plenty of revelations about the 36-year-old, from his ultra-dirty bedroom fantasies with "ABOW" rapper Rubi Rose to the fact that his wife of seven years, Dreka Gates, cheated on him.

"Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin'/ Made the 'Dreka' song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image," are among the telling bars from the I'm Him artist, who also addressed that record's flop on the over five-and-a-half-minute long release.

While Kevin has been actively airing out his feelings on social media, Dreka has been minding her own business – tending to her garden, and taking a relaxing, aesthetically pleasing bath.

"Time to relax and rest," she wrote over a video of her dissolving a bath bomb into the crystal-clear water before sprinkling some flower petals in to make the vibe even prettier.

Though Kevin's freestyle was impressive, it appears that many Twitter users have sided with his ex in the separation. "Idc who or why Dreka cheated on Kevin Gates, he deserved it," one person wrote.

"Kevin Gates will never be done with Dreka," someone else speculated. "The song 'Power' meant something. He rapped that song with his chest. She has so much power over him. I know for a fact she's not tripping at all. He will be back."

See more Twitter reactions below, and if you haven't already, stream "Super General (Freestyle)" here.