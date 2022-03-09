Carson Wentz is officially a member of the Washington Commanders. Just a couple of years ago, he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, albeit, with a ton of struggles. Last year, Wentz was playing for the Indianapolis Colts, and it was a pretty rocky season as he wasn't able to find very much consistency. With that being said, there were a ton of rumors and reports that Wentz could end up getting traded to a different team.

Today, those rumors became a reality as Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders for a haul of draft picks. This was a huge move that will bring a solid quarterback to the NFC East. Now, Wentz gets to play against his former team twice, and he will even get to play the Colts later in the season.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As you can imagine, there were quite a few reactions to the trade, with most of them being negative. Fans don't seem to think this is going to work out for the Commanders, especially since Wentz has been on the decline ever since 2018. There is always hope that he can have a bit of a career resurrection, but for now, it is not looking too good for him.

You can check out all of the reactions to the news, down below.