Baby Keem’s debut studio album The Melodic Blue arrived today, and given the fact that Kendrick Lamar makes three appearances on his cousin’s ambitious new project, it only makes sense that fans can’t stop talking about it. In addition to K. Dot, both Travis Scott andDon Toliver appear on The Melodic Blue, yet so far, fans appear to be really blown away by the pgLang artist's strong debut.

Following the fervent buzz around his lesser-known projects, The Sound of Bad Habit and DIE FOR MY BITCH, Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue is his most varied and experimental collection of songs yet, and as a result, fans are currently getting more familiar with the 2020 XXL Freshman’s versatility and unique approach to rap.

Many fans have also been praising The Melodic Blue for its distinct production choices, especially on "scars" when Keem samples Kanye West's iconic 808s & Heartbreak-era single "Love Lockdown." Even the ever-elusive Ab-Soul hit Twitter today to offer Baby Keem his props, calling him "the future."

Of course, there are plenty of fans who are either confused or unimpressed with Baby Keem's major-label debut, with many essentially calling The Melodic Blue a watered-down version of his indie efforts. Let us know in the comments what you think about Baby Keem's unqiue linguistics on his pgLang debut, and check out some of the most comical, critical, and dramatic Twitter reactions to The Melodic Blue below.